BUFFALO, N.Y. — It's been quite the season for the University at Buffalo men's hoops and the hype continues.

The Mid-American Conference announced their top individual honors Wednesday morning and UB coach Nate Oats and senior CJ Massinburg claimed the top honors.

Oats was named MAC Coach of the Year and Massinburg was named MAC Player of the Year.

This is Oats second consecutive MAC Coach of the Year award.

Nate Oats and the UB men are looking for back-to-back MAC titles and four in the last five years. They take on #8 Akron in the MAC Tournament Thursday from Cleveland.

