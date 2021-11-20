Aliyah Boston leads No. 1 South Carolina to 88-60 win over Buffalo

Dyaisha Fair led Buffalo (1-1) with 22 point, seven rebounds and three assists. Cheyenne McEvans added 10 points and six rebounds.

NASSAU, Bahamas — Aliyah Boston scored 19 of her 23 points in the first half and top-ranked South Carolina beat Buffalo 88-60 in the opening round of the inaugural Battle 4 Atlantis tournament on Saturday night.

Kamilla Cardoso had her best game of the young season, adding 12 points, 10 rebounds, and six assists for the Gamecocks (4-0).

Dyaisha Fair led Buffalo (1-1) with 22 points. She also had seven rebounds and three assists. Cheyenne McEvans added 10 points and six rebounds in the neutral court loss.

The Gamecocks shot a sizzling 65% from the field in the second half and 58% for the game.