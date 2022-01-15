Niagara women lose to Rider 92-70

Kyra Grimshaw led Niagara with 20 points and seven rebounds. Angel Parker added 18 points, five assists, and four steals.

LEWISTON, N.Y. — Niagara dropped a conference game to Rider 92-70 on Saturday afternoon at the Gallagher Center.

The Purple Eagles' record is now 5-8 on the season with the loss.

Earlier in the day in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference, Fairfield went on to grab a 73-37 victory over Canisius.

Up Next: Niagara will begin a three-game road swing Tuesday, Jan. 18, at Rider. Tip-off between the Purple Eagles and Broncs will be at 7 p.m.