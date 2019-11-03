SANBORN, N.Y. — Niagara University is making some changes with its men's basketball team.

The school announced Monday that head coach Chris Casey has been relieved of his duties with the Purple Eagles.

Casey was head coach for the past six seasons.

“Chris Casey is a man of integrity and he was 100 percent committed to Niagara University during his time as head coach of our storied men’s basketball program,” said Niagara University Director of Athletics, Simon Gray. “Chris worked tirelessly, but we were not able to sustain success over the six years of his tenure. The tradition of Niagara Basketball is strong. The process of finding a servant leader who will return our program to excellence is underway."

Casey led the Purple Eagles to a 64-129 record during his six years, including a 39-77 record in the MAAC.

A national search for his replacement will begin immediately.

