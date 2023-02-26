Niagara falls at home to Saint Peter's

Noah Thomasson finished with 22 points for the Purple Eagles. Aaron Gray added 13 points and Braxton Bayless scored 12.

LEWISTON, N.Y. — Corey Washington scored 18 points as Saint Peter's beat the Niagara men's basketball team 66-65 on Sunday.

Washington added five rebounds and three steals for the Peacocks (11-16, 6-12 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Jaylen Murray scored 13 points.

Noah Thomasson finished with 22 points for the Purple Eagles (15-13, 10-9). Niagara also got 13 points from Aaron Gray and 12 from Braxton Bayless.

For the 21th time this season, Thomasson led the Purple Eagles in scoring.

Niagara ends the regular season Saturday with a trip to the Koessler Athletic Center to play Canisius. That game is scheduled to tip off at 3:30 p.m.