Thomasson's 25 help Niagara defeat Fairfield 76-68

LEWISTON, N.Y. — Noah Thomasson's 25 points helped the Niagara men's basketball team defeat Fairfield 76-68 on Friday night.
Thomasson was 11 of 18 shooting and 3 of 3 from the free throw line for the Purple Eagles (15-12, 10-8 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Braxton Bayless shot 7 of 12 from the field and 5 for 6 from the line to add 19 points. Joe Kasperzyk finished 5 of 7 from the field to finish with 11 points.
Allan Jeanne-Rose finished with 17 points for the Stags (12-16, 8-10). TJ Long added 17 points for Fairfield. In addition, Jalen Leach had eight points.
NEXT UP
These two teams both play Sunday. Niagara hosts Saint Peter's while Fairfield visits Canisius.
