Niagara basketball falls to Siena in final seconds, 68-66

LEWISTON, N.Y. — Manny Camper fed Jackson Stormo for the winning basket with 0.2 seconds to play and Siena defeated Niagara 68-66 on Sunday afternoon.

The Purple Eagles, who had a two-point win over the Saints on Saturday, tied the score with 22.3 seconds left when Marcus Hammond hit a 3-pointer from the corner.

Niagara had missed a pair of free throws but on the second Justin Roberts tipped the ball out to Hammond for his only points of the game.