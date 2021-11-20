Hot-shooting Niagara loses at St. Thomas-Minnesota

Marcus Hammond finished with 17 points, four rebounds, and four assists to lead the Purple Eagles. Sam Iorio had 15 points and Greg Kuakumensah 13.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Marcus Hammond finished with 17 points, four rebounds, and four assists, but the Niagara men's basketball team lost 76-67 to the St. Thomas-Minnesota on Saturday night.

The Purple Eagles (1-3) shot 61.4 percent, knocking down 27 of 44 shots in a game where they trailed 35-34 at halftime.

They also had 14 turnovers, compared to only four for St. Thomas-Minnesota (2-3), which hit 13 of 34 shots from the 3-point line (38.2 percent).

Sam Iorio had 15 points and three rebounds for Niagara. Greg Kuakumensah added 13 points and six rebounds in 18 minutes off the bench. Iorio surpassed the 1,000 point mark reaching 1,004 in his Purple Eagles career with his performance Saturday night.