Niagara falls to Quinnipiac 77-68

HAMDEN, Conn — A comeback effort fell short for the Niagara men's basketball team as it fell to Quinnipiac 77-68 at the People's United Center on Friday.

Dezi Jones had a season-high 20 points for Quinnipiac.

Niagara was able to get some momentum going late as the Purple Eagles began got buckets from Thomasson, Cintron, Roberts and a triple from Marcus Hammond to put the Purple Eagles back within single digits of the Bobcats, 48-39, with about 16 minutes left in the game.

Niagara will look to carry that momentum into their next game on Jan. 9 when it gets a rematch with Quinnipiac.