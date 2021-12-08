Niagara defeated By Eastern Michigan 60-58

Niagara falls to EMU 60-58

YPSILANTI, Michigan — Despite a late second-half push, the Niagara men's basketball team was defeated by Eastern Michigan 60-58 on Wednesday night.

With a little over 11 minutes left in the game, the Eagles led by 14, 48-34, but the Purple Eagles went on a 9-0 run. Trailing by eight, 58-50, a layup and a jumper from Mackey and a 3-pointer from Sam Iorio put Niagara within one point of the lead, 58-57.

Marcus Hammond led the team in scoring with 17 points. He went 4-for-4 from the free throw line and added a team-high two assists. He also brought down six rebounds.

The Purple Eagles return to the Gallagher Center to host Buffalo State on Sunday, Dec. 12 at 1 p.m.