BUFFALO, N.Y. — Men's college hockey will take over HarborCenter on Saturday.

Sixth-seeded Niagara (16-18-5) will play fifth-seeded Rochester Institute of Technology (17-16-4) at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the semifinals of the Atlantic Hockey Association tournament.

The first game at HarborCenter starts at 4:30 p.m., and it features top seed American International (19-16-1) and 8 seed Robert Morris (16-21-2).

The winners of both games will play for the championship on Sunday.

Niagara advanced this past weekend by winning two games at 3 seed Air Force, first by a 3-2 margin, then 5-4.