Women's college hoops: Buffalo women clinch MAC Tournament spot; Niagara women earn 2 seed in MAAC

AMHERST, N.Y. — The University at Buffalo women's basketball team is on to the Mid-American Conference Tournament with a 72-67 win over Western Michigan on Saturday.

The Bulls clinched the 8 seed in the tournament with their win over the Broncos in Becky Burke's first season as head coach. Buffalo needed to win three straight games to move on.

Re'Shawna Stone led the Bulls with a game-high 23 points. Zakiyah Winfield added another 20 points with 12 rebounds.

The Niagara women beat Mount St. Mary's 61-52 to clinch the second seed in the MAAC Tournament. Aaliyah Parker led the Purple Eagles with a double-double, tallying 18 points and 11 rebounds.