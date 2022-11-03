8 teams will shuffle off to Buffalo to start NCAA tournament

The first and second round games in the NCAA tournament have been announced.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Editor's note: The video above was published on March 3.

KeyBank Center will host first and second round games in this year's NCAA tournament.

There will be four first round games on Thursday, with winners moving on to play on Saturday in the second round.

West Region games on Thursday will be 5 seed Connecticut against 12 seed New Mexico State, and 4 seed Arkansas against 13 seed Vermont.

Midwest Region games on Thursday will be 5 seed Iowa against 12 seed Richmond, and 4 seed Providence against 13 seed South Dakota State.

Times for each game are still to be determined.