Niagara women's season ends in MAAC semifinals

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. — The Niagara University women's basketball team's season came to an end Friday in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference championship semifinals, with top-seeded Fairfield rolling the Purple Eagles, 75-38.

Kyra Grimshaw led Niagara with nine points and six rebounds, but the Stags were too strong, led by Lou Lopez-Senechal and Sydney Lowery, with 14 points a piece.

In their first trip to the MAAC semifinals since 2013, the Purple Eagles wrapped up the season at 15-15, their first year at .500 or better since the 2004-2005 season, when they finished at 14-12.

Angel Parker led Niagara in scoring, assists and steals this season, averaging 17.4 points, five assists, and 4.1 steals per game. Her sister, Aaliyah, led the team with 6.4 rebounds per game this season.

The Stags will move on to play Manhattan in the conference championship game Saturday at 11 a.m.

Not the way we wanted it to end, but it was a season we will never forget. #NVest #maAChoops22 pic.twitter.com/wlAga7RXSb — NiagaraWBB (@NiagaraWBB) March 11, 2022