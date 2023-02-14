x
Buffalo men lose at Ohio, 85-61

The Bulls (12-14, 6-7) were led by Jonnivius Smith, who posted 14 points and eight rebounds.
ATHENS, Ohio — Dwight Wilson and Elmore James scored 15 points each to help Ohio defeat Buffalo 85-61 on Tuesday night.

Wilson added eight rebounds for the Bobcats (15-11, 7-6 Mid-American Conference). James was 6 of 10 shooting (2 for 4 from distance). Jaylin Hunter recorded 14 points and was 5 of 11 shooting and went 3 for 4 from the line.

The Bulls (12-14, 6-7) were led by Jonnivius Smith, who posted 14 points and eight rebounds. Curtis Jones also scored 14 points for Buffalo. Isaiah Adams finished with 10 points and two blocks.

