Bonnies bounced from NCAA Tournament with loss to LSU

The Atlantic-10 champions, St. Bonaventure's season came to an end Saturday with a 76-61 loss to LSU in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — St. Bonaventure coach Mark Schmidt said on Wednesday ahead of their opening round NCAA Tournament matchup against LSU, "if the game's in the 80s on Saturday, we're probably not going to win, so we have to somehow control the tempo."

The No. 9 seeded Bonnies were able to control the tempo early and had the No. 8 seed Tigers slowing down their game. LSU wouldn't hit that 80-point benchmark, but the Tigers would still win, 76-61.

The game was tied at 4 until 8:46 into the first half, but midway through the half, LSU got its offense going, while the Bonnies struggled to score. The Tigers jumped out to as big as an 11-point lead, 29-18, with 2 minutes, 38 seconds to go in the first half.

LSU would lead the St. Bonaventure, 31-22, at the half, and the Bonnies headed into the break only making seven baskets.

The Tigers come out of the half with back-to-back three point plays, one from beyond the arc, followed by the and-one to go up 37-22.

The Bonnies trailed by 16 early in the second half, when Dominick Welch hit St. Bonaventure's first triple of the game. The Bonnies hit from the arc on three straight possessions to spark the team, but St. Bonaventure would never pull within more than nine.

LSU freshman guard Cameron Thomas paced the Tigers with 27 points, while Trendon Watford, Aundre Hyatt, and Darius Days all tallied double-doubles.

The Bonnies were led by Jaren Holmes with 18 points. Osun Osunniyi added 15 points and nine boards.