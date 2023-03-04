Canisius beats Niagara in regular season finale

Staveskie had six rebounds and three steals for the Golden Griffins (10-19, 8-12 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Jordan Henderson scored 17 points while shooting 6 for 11 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free throw line. Siem Uijtendaal was 6 of 8 shooting (1 for 3 from distance) to finish with 13 points.