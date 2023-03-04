x
Canisius beats Niagara in regular season finale

Canisius split the regular season with Niagara after an 81-68 win over the Purple Eagles.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Tahj Staveskie's 24 points helped the Canisius men's basketball team defeat Niagara 81-68 on Saturday night.

Staveskie had six rebounds and three steals for the Golden Griffins (10-19, 8-12 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Jordan Henderson scored 17 points while shooting 6 for 11 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free throw line. Siem Uijtendaal was 6 of 8 shooting (1 for 3 from distance) to finish with 13 points.

The Purple Eagles (15-14, 10-10) were led by Noah Thomasson, who posted 35 points and five assists. Lance Erving added eight points for Niagara. Joe Kasperzyk also had seven points and four steals.

