Local college basketball roundup: Buffalo, Canisius, Niagara all lose

Buffalo, Canisius, Niagara all lost in men's basketball action on Friday night.

AMHERST, N.Y. — The University at Buffalo men's basketball team fell to 9-10 on the season and 3-3 in the Mid-American Conference with an 86-77 loss hosting Toledo.

Laquill Hardnett led the Bulls with 18 points on the night.

Niagara at Rider

Dwight Murray Jr. scored 19 points as Rider beat Niagara men's basketball team 65-62 on Friday night.

Murray also had five assists and three steals for the Broncs (8-9, 5-3 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Mervin James scored 18 points while shooting 5 of 9 from the field and 7 for 8 from the line, and added eight rebounds. Allen Powell was 4 of 9 shooting (2 for 4 from distance) to finish with 10 points.

Aaron Gray finished with 18 points and seven rebounds for the Purple Eagles (9-9, 4-5). Niagara also got 17 points and two blocks from Noah Thomasson. Sam Iorio also had 15 points.

Canisius at Fairfield

Jake Wojcik had 18 points in Fairfield's 67-58 victory over Canisius on Friday night.

Wojcik also added five rebounds for the Stags (8-10, 4-4 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Supreme Cook scored 15 points while shooting 6 of 11 from the field and 3 for 6 from the line, and added 12 rebounds. Allan Jeanne-Rose recorded 15 points and shot 5 of 8 from the field and 5 for 6 from the line.

Jordan Henderson finished with 13 points and two steals for the Golden Griffins (5-13, 3-6). Tahj Staveskie added 10 points and two blocks for Canisius. Jamir Moultrie also had 10 points.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Sunday. Fairfield visits Siena while Canisius visits Quinnipiac.