Local college basketball roundup: Tough day for UB men, women; Bonaventure women win

AMHERST, N.Y. — It wasn't the best Saturday for the University at Buffalo basketball programs.

The Bulls' men were on the road at Akron, only getting 12 points from their leading scorer, Armoni Foster. Buffalo had no even scoring attack, either, losing to the Zips 86-66.

The Buffalo women were at home and led by seven early in the fourth quarter, but lost to Miami (Ohio) 72-67. Re'Shawna Stone had a game-high 23 points for the Bulls.

Meanwhile, the St. Bonaventure women made a coaching change in January, and they're starting to pick up some more wins. They hosted VCU on Saturday.

The Bonnies trailed by one with under three minutes to go when Breauna Ware had the bucket and the foul to put St. Bonaventure up 58-56. They went on to win 68-62.