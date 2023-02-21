x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
College

Jones scores 14 as Buffalo defeats Central Michigan 63-35

Curtis Jones scored 14 points as Buffalo beat Central Michigan 63-35 on Tuesday night.
Credit: AP
Buffalo coach Jim Whitesell yells from the sideline during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Colorado State in the NIT, Friday, March 19, 2021, in Denton, Texas.

AMHERST, N.Y. — Curtis Jones scored 14 points as Buffalo beat Central Michigan 63-35 on Tuesday night.

Jones added five assists and three steals for the Bulls (13-15, 7-8 Mid-American Conference). Isaiah Adams scored 12 points while shooting 4 for 9, including 4 for 7 from beyond the arc, and added 11 rebounds and four steals. Zid Powell shot 3 for 10 (0 for 3 from 3-point range) and 4 of 5 from the free throw line to finish with 10 points.

Brian Taylor led the Chippewas (10-18, 5-10) in scoring, finishing with 12 points, six rebounds and two steals. Nicolas Pavrette added eight points, 12 rebounds and three blocks.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Town Hall: New infant room at NCCC

Before You Leave, Check This Out