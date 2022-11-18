Thomasson's 29 lead Niagara past Central Arkansas in Ireland; Buffalo falls to Drake

Noah Thomasson scored 29 points and Niagara beat Central Arkansas 73-64 on Friday in Ireland.

DUBLIN, Ireland — Noah Thomasson scored 29 points and Niagara beat Central Arkansas 73-64 on Friday in the MAAC/ASUN Dublin Challenge in Ireland.

Thomasson was 12 of 18 shooting despite missing all four of his 3-point attempts. He finished 5 for 7 from the foul line for the Purple Eagles (1-2).

Thomasson’s jump shot with 16:47 before halftime gave Niagara a 6-5 lead and it never trailed again.

Braxton Bayless added 14 points shooting 5 of 7 and 4 of 4 from the free throw line, and also had eight rebounds and five assists for Niagara.

Camren Hunter finished with 23 points for the Bears (2-2). Eddy Kayouloud added 14 points and seven rebounds for Central Arkansas. Collin Cooper added 14 points.

Both teams play again on Saturday. Niagara plays Stetson and Central Arkansas plays Rider.

In Saint Thomas, Virgin Islands, Tucker DeVries scored 22 points and reserve Sardaar Calhoun scored 13 points and Drake beat Buffalo 80-72 in a Paradise Jam contest on Friday.

It is the third-straight season in which the Bulldogs started 3-0. Reserve Roman Penn scored 12 points and Darnell Brodie scored 10 with 10 rebounds.

Buffalo's Armoni Foster made two foul shots to give the Bulls (1-3) a 52-43 lead with 13:38 remaining before Drake proceeded to outscore Buffalo 22-12 over the next eight minutes and led 65-64 with 5:31 left. Penn's three-point play with 2:08 to go broke a 72-all tie and the Bulldogs never trailed again.

LaQuill Hardnett finished with 26 points and 12 rebounds for the Bulls, Armoni Foster scored 16 and Zid Powell 15.