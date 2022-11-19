College basketball roundup: Bonnies win at home, Niagara wins in Ireland

Noah Thomasson scored 15 points as Niagara beat Stetson 66-62 on Saturday to win the MAAC/ASUN Dublin Challenge game in Ireland.

DUBLIN, Ireland — Noah Thomasson scored 15 points as Niagara beat Stetson 66-62 on Saturday to win the MAAC/ASUN Dublin Challenge game in Dublin, Ireland.

Thomasson was 5 of 13 shooting, including 1 for 3 from distance, and went 4 for 5 from the line for the Purple Eagles (2-2). Bryce Moore scored 14 points, shooting 4 for 9 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free throw line. Aaron Gray shot 4 for 10, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 13 points while adding nine rebounds.

Stephan D. Swenson led the Hatters (3-1) in scoring, finishing with 15 points and four assists. Jalen Blackmon added nine points for Stetson. Josh Smith also had eight points and seven rebounds.

Niagara plays Wednesday against D'Youville at home, and Stetson visits Campbell on Sunday.

Daryl Banks III recorded 34 points as St. Bonaventure beat Bowling Green 81-68 on Saturday.

Banks added six rebounds and four blocks for the Bonnies (2-2). Chad Venning scored 15 points while going 3 of 5 and 9 of 12 from the free throw line, and added seven rebounds. Yann Farell recorded 14 points and was 5-of-13 shooting (4 for 12 from distance).

The Falcons (2-2) were led in scoring by Leon Ayers III, who finished with 18 points and seven rebounds. Samari Curtis added 13 points, six rebounds and four assists for Bowling Green. In addition, Chandler Turner finished with 10 points.

St. Bonaventure entered halftime up 33-26. Banks paced the team in scoring in the first half with 10 points. Banks scored 24 points in the second half to help lead the way as St. Bonaventure went on to secure a victory, outscoring Bowling Green by six points in the second half.

Both teams next play on Tuesday. St. Bonaventure hosts Southern Indiana and Bowling Green visits Notre Dame.