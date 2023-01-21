College basketball roundup: St. Bonaventure men, Buffalo women lose on the road

The University at Buffalo women fell to 8-7 on the season and 3-3 in the Mid-American Conference with a 68-56 loss at Western Michigan.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Tom Welch scored 16 points off of the bench to help lead Loyola Chicago past St. Bonaventure men's basketball team 67-55 on Saturday night.

Welch was 4-of-6 shooting and 8 of 10 from the free-throw line for the Ramblers (7-12, 1-6 Atlantic 10 Conference), who snapped a seven-game losing streak. Jeameril Wilson added 11 points and Jacob Hutson scored 10.

Chad Venning had 16 points to lead the Bonnies (10-10, 4-3). Barry Evans had seven points to go with nine rebounds.

Loyola Chicago took the lead with 7:59 remaining in the first half and did not give it up. Both teams next play Wednesday. Loyola Chicago visits Duquesne while St. Bonaventure hosts Fordham.

The University at Buffalo women fell to 8-7 on the season and 3-3 in the Mid-American Conference with a 68-56 loss at Western Michigan.

Jazmine Young led the Bulls with 17 points and seven rebounds. Zakiyah Winfield added 16 points with eight boards.

Taylor Williams and Lauren Ross paced the Broncos with 20 points each in the win.

Buffalo hosts conference rival Bowling Green on Wednesday night.