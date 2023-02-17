Local college basketball roundup: Canisius men, women record wins

Tahj Staveskie's 21 points helped Canisius defeat Rider 81-78 on Friday night.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Tahj Staveskie's 21 points helped the Canisius men's basketball team defeat Rider 81-78 on Friday night.

Staveskie also contributed five assists for the Golden Griffins (7-18, 5-11 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Jacco Fritz scored 19 points while going 5 of 6 and 8 of 9 from the free throw line, and added eight rebounds. Tre Dinkins was 4 of 7 shooting (4 for 5 from distance) to finish with 13 points.

Dwight Murray Jr. led the Broncs (14-10, 11-4) in scoring, finishing with 26 points, six rebounds and two steals. Mervin James added 11 points for Rider. In addition, Tariq Ingraham had 11 points. The loss broke the Broncs' eight-game winning streak.

NEXT UP: Both teams next play Sunday. Canisius visits Mount St. Mary's while Rider visits Quinnipiac.

CANISIUS WOMEN

The Canisius women were at home and beat Fairfield 73-60. Senior guard Vanessa Garrelts had a game-high 22 points with six rebounds and seven assists.

NIAGARA MEN

Jalen Benjamin had 26 points in Mount St. Mary's 70-66 win over the Niagara men on Friday night.

Benjamin shot 9 for 18 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 6 of 7 from the free throw line for the Mountaineers (9-18, 5-11 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). George Tinsley scored 17 points and added seven rebounds. Deandre Thomas finished 2 of 4 from the field to finish with seven points.

Noah Thomasson led the Purple Eagles (14-11, 9-7) in scoring, finishing with 21 points. Joe Kasperzyk added 17 points, six rebounds and two steals for Niagara. In addition, Sam Iorio finished with 10 points.

NEXT UP: Both teams next play Sunday. Mount St. Mary's hosts Canisius while Niagara visits Marist.