x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
College

Adams scores 21 as Buffalo defeats Eastern Michigan 102-97

Up next for Buffalo is a Friday matchup with Kent State at home, while Eastern Michigan hosts Toledo on Saturday.
Credit: AP
Buffalo head coach Jim Whitesell reacts in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Connecticut, Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, in Hartford, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

AMHERST, N.Y. — Isaiah Adams' 21 points helped Buffalo defeat Eastern Michigan 102-97 on Tuesday night.

Adams also had eight rebounds for the Bulls (12-12, 6-5 Mid-American Conference). LaQuill Hardnett added 21 points while shooting 8 for 13 (3 for 5 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free-throw line, and he also had seven rebounds. Zid Powell shot 5 for 11, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with 14 points.

Tyson Acuff led the Eagles (6-18, 3-8) in scoring, finishing a career-high 35 points. Emoni Bates, coming off his third, 35-point performance of the season, scored 27 points for Eastern Michigan.

Bates has now scored 488 points this year, which ranks as the sixth-highest total in a sophomore campaign in program history.

With his Tuesday effort, he moved past Earl Boykins (1995-96) with 479 points, James Thompson IV (2016-17) with 474 points, and Brandon Bowdry (2008-09) with 472 points.

NEXT UP

Up next for Buffalo is a Friday matchup with Kent State at home, while Eastern Michigan hosts Toledo on Saturday.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Cannabis Conference at NCCC

Before You Leave, Check This Out