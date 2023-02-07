Adams scores 21 as Buffalo defeats Eastern Michigan 102-97

Up next for Buffalo is a Friday matchup with Kent State at home, while Eastern Michigan hosts Toledo on Saturday.

AMHERST, N.Y. — Isaiah Adams' 21 points helped Buffalo defeat Eastern Michigan 102-97 on Tuesday night.

Adams also had eight rebounds for the Bulls (12-12, 6-5 Mid-American Conference). LaQuill Hardnett added 21 points while shooting 8 for 13 (3 for 5 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free-throw line, and he also had seven rebounds. Zid Powell shot 5 for 11, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with 14 points.

Tyson Acuff led the Eagles (6-18, 3-8) in scoring, finishing a career-high 35 points. Emoni Bates, coming off his third, 35-point performance of the season, scored 27 points for Eastern Michigan.

Bates has now scored 488 points this year, which ranks as the sixth-highest total in a sophomore campaign in program history.

With his Tuesday effort, he moved past Earl Boykins (1995-96) with 479 points, James Thompson IV (2016-17) with 474 points, and Brandon Bowdry (2008-09) with 472 points.

NEXT UP