BUFFALO, N.Y. — Just like last year, UB got a deal done with head coach Nate Oats before the NCAA tournament.

University at Buffalo announced Thursday afternoon that the college has signed the men's basketball coach to a 5-year extension with an annual salary of $837,000 which includes a base salary of $612,000 and $225,000 to be raised through philanthropic gifts designated to the men's basketball program.

The extension comes off the team's MAC quarterfinal win over Akron, 82-46.

"Our family and our coaching staff are extremely thankful for the appreciation shown for the job we have done by President Tripathi, Mark Alnutt, and the entire administration at UB," said Oats in a press release.

He has a 92-42 record as the head coach. Oats was also recently named MAC Coach of the Year for the second year in a row.

