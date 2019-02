BUFFALO, N.Y. — University at Buffalo men's basketball coach Nate Oats is receiving high praise from the NCAA.

Oats has been named one of the candidates for the men's basketball coach of the year award, the Naismith Award.

The full list of candidates can be seen in a Tweet from the NCAA March Madness account below:

Also making the list is Western New York native and current Michigan men's basketball coach, John Beilein.