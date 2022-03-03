Men's basketball roundup: Bonnies win, Buffalo loses in regular season finales

Jalen Adaway led St. Bonaventure with 21 points and seven rebounds on the way to a 72-65 win over Richmond.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The St. Bonaventure and University at Buffalo men's basketball teams finished up their regular seasons on Friday night, with only the Bonnies heading into the postseason on a high note.

Jalen Adaway led St. Bonaventure with 21 points and seven rebounds on the way to a 72-65 win over Richmond at the Reilly Center. Osun Osunniyi added 17 points and six rebounds, and Kyle Lofton had 15 points for the Bonnies.

The game was tied throughout the game and had several lead changes until an Adaway 3-pointer put the Bonnies ahead for good, 58-56, with 8 minutes, 15 seconds remaining.

St. Bonaventure finished the regular season at 20-8 with a 12-5 record in the Atlantic-10.

The Bulls finished their season at 19-10 and 13-6 in the Mid-American Conference, after finishing their season following up a nine-game win streak with back-to-back losses.

Buffalo fell 70-65 on the road at Kent State. The Bulls were led by Jeenathan Williams' 18 points.

Both the Bonnies' and Bulls' conference tournaments begin next week, with the Atlantic-10 beginning on Wednesday and the MAC beginning on Thursday.