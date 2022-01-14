Men's basketball round-up: Bulls, Bonnies score Friday night wins

OLEAN, N.Y. — Jalen Adaway scored a career high 25 points in St. Bonaventure's 73-53 men's basketball win over VCU on Friday night, while Buffalo beat Ball State 74-68.
The Bulls were led by Jeenathan Williams with 20 points on the night, as the men's basketball team moves to 9-6 with the victory. David Skogman had a double-double on the night with 16 points and 11 rebounds.
St. Bonaventure is now 10-3 on the season behind Adaway's effort. Jaren Holmes added 17 points for the Bonnies.
The Bonnies will hit the road to play at Dayton on Tuesday night, while the Bulls host Central Michigan that same night.