x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
College

Men's basketball round-up: Bulls, Bonnies score Friday night wins

Jalen Adaway scored a career high 25 points in St. Bonaventure's 73-53 win over VCU, while Buffalo beat Ball State 74-68.
Credit: AP
Buffalo's Jeenathan Williams (11) drives to the basket against Ohio's Ben Vander Plas (5) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the championship of the Mid-American Conference tournament Saturday, March 13, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

OLEAN, N.Y. — Jalen Adaway scored a career high 25 points in St. Bonaventure's 73-53 men's basketball win over VCU on Friday night, while Buffalo beat Ball State 74-68.

The Bulls were led by Jeenathan Williams with 20 points on the night, as the men's basketball team moves to 9-6 with the victory. David Skogman had a double-double on the night with 16 points and 11 rebounds.

St. Bonaventure is now 10-3 on the season behind Adaway's effort. Jaren Holmes added 17 points for the Bonnies.

The Bonnies will hit the road to play at Dayton on Tuesday night, while the Bulls host Central Michigan that same night.

Related Articles

In Other News

Town Hall: Student loans