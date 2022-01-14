Men's basketball round-up: Bulls, Bonnies score Friday night wins

Jalen Adaway scored a career high 25 points in St. Bonaventure's 73-53 win over VCU, while Buffalo beat Ball State 74-68.

OLEAN, N.Y. — Jalen Adaway scored a career high 25 points in St. Bonaventure's 73-53 men's basketball win over VCU on Friday night, while Buffalo beat Ball State 74-68.

The Bulls were led by Jeenathan Williams with 20 points on the night, as the men's basketball team moves to 9-6 with the victory. David Skogman had a double-double on the night with 16 points and 11 rebounds.

St. Bonaventure is now 10-3 on the season behind Adaway's effort. Jaren Holmes added 17 points for the Bonnies.