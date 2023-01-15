x
College

Gardner scores 31 points, hits winner, as Marist defeats Niagara

Niagara head coach Greg Paulus talks with Noah Thomasson during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Ohio State in Columbus, Ohio, Friday, Nov 12, 2021. Ohio State won 84-74. (AP Photo/Phil Long)

LEWISTON, N.Y. — Patrick Gardner scored 31 points, the last basket a jumper from the left corner with 6.8 seconds left, as Marist beat Niagara 66-64 in men's basketball action on Sunday.

Niagara missed a 3-pointer with a couple seconds left.

Gardner shot 11 for 16 (2 for 6 from 3-point range) and 7 of 8 from the free throw line for the Red Foxes (7-9, 3-4 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Kam Farris scored 18 points, shooting 6 of 9 from the field and 4 for 6 from the line.

Noah Thomasson finished with 19 points, seven rebounds and nine assists for the Purple Eagles (9-8, 4-4). Aaron Gray added 16 points for Niagara. Lance Erving also recorded 11 points.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Friday. Marist hosts Saint Peter's while Niagara visits Rider.

