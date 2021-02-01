Marcus Hammond scores 23 to carry Niagara past Marist 86-72

The Purple Eagles hit 10 3-pointers out of 16 field goals en route to a 51-37 halftime lead.

POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. — Marcus Hammond scored 23 points, hitting 5 of 9 from beyond the arc, and Niagara topped Marist 86-72 on Saturday.

Nick MacDonald also drained five 3-pointers, adding 15 points for Niagara in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference road victory.

Raheem Solomon added 14 points and seven rebounds. Kobi Nwandu had 13 points, making all eight free throws, and Justin Roberts scored 11.

