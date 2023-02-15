Local college basketball roundup: Niagara women take Battle of the Bridge

The women's basketball team at Niagara took down Canisius in the Battle of the Bridge on Wednesday night.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The women's basketball teams at Niagara and Canisius faced off on Wednesday night in the Battle of the Bridge.

The Griffins hosted the Purple Eagles for what turned into another Parker sisters takeover as Niagara defeated Canisius, 75-58.

Sophomore guard Aaliyah Parker led the Purple Eagles in points with 28 and in rebounds with 10. Her sister, senior guard Angel Parker, led in assists with seven.

For the Griffins, there were three different leaders in all three categories. Sophomore guard Cheyenne Stubbs led the Canisius with 14 points on the night. Freshman forward Chloe Chard Peloquin led with four rebounds, and senior guard Vannessa Garrelts led with five assists.

Niagara improved to 12-11 this season and 11-4 in conference play. Canisius fell to 7-17 overall and 4-11 in conference play.

University at Buffalo women:

The women at University at Buffalo fell to the Kent State Golden Flashes on Wednesday night, 72-69.

Despite the loss for the Bulls, senior guard Re'Shawna Stone had a big night and led in points with 36, which also marked a new UB career-high. Senior guard Zakiyah Winfield led in rebounds with 10 and assists with five on the night.

The UB women are now 9-13 overall and 4-9 in conference play. This loss marks the Bulls fourth straight.

St. Bonaventure women:

The women at St. Bonaventure fell to the Duquesne Dukes on Wednesday night, 94-62.

Senior guard Nikki Oppenheimer led in points with 18, a new career-high, while junior guard Nadechka Laccen had seven rebounds and two assists.

The St. Bonaventure women are now 16-10 overall and 6-7 in conference play.

St. Bonaventure men:

The St. Bonaventure men lost to the Fordham Rams on Wednesday night, 78-63.

Sophomore forward Chad Venning scored 15 points. Junior guard Moses Flowers had five rebounds, while sophomore guard Kyrell Luc added eight assists.

The men at St. Bonaventure are now 13-14 overall and 7-7 in conference play. This loss marks the Bonnies' third straight.

