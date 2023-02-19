Local college basketball roundup: Niagara women defeat Fairfield in OT

The Purple Eagles hosted the Fairfield Stags for what turned into an overtime battle on Sunday afternoon.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The women's basketball team at Niagara faced the Fairfield Stags on Sunday afternoon at home.

The Purple Eagles hosted the Stags for what turned into an overtime battle, eventually resulting in a 65-56 win for Niagara.

Senior forward Sydney Faulcon led Niagara in points with 13 on the day. Freshman guard Ary Hicks led the team with seven rebounds and senior guard Angel Parker led in assists with seven.

The Purple Eagles now move to 13-11 on the season and 12-4 in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference. This win marks their second straight.

Niagara men:

Kam Farris scored 14 points to lead Marist to a 61-52 victory over Niagara 61-52 on Sunday.

Farris also grabbed six rebounds for the Red Foxes (9-17, 5-12 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Patrick Gardner scored 14 on 5-of-7 shooting. Noah Harris hits two 3-pointers and scored 10.

Aaron Gray led the way for the Purple Eagles (14-12, 9-8) with 19 points and six rebounds. Noah Thomasson pitched in with 15 points and two steals.

NEXT UP

Both teams play again on Friday. Marist visits Manhattan and Niagara hosts Fairfield.

Canisius men:

Dakota Leffew scored 22 points and Mount St. Mary's held off Canisius 75-74 on Sunday.

Leffew added three steals for the Mountaineers (10-18, 6-11 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Jedy Cordilia added 18 points and George Tinsley hit two 3-pointers and scored 11.

Jordan Henderson led the Golden Griffins (7-19, 5-12) with 28 points. Tahj Staveskie added 17 points and six assists. Jacco Fritz contributed 12 points and five assists.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Friday. Mount St. Mary's hosts Iona, while Canisius hosts Saint Peter's.

St. Bonaventure men:

Brendan Adams scored 28 points and James Bishop scored 25 and made three free throws with two seconds left in overtime to rally George Washington to an 83-81 victory over St. Bonaventure on Sunday.

Adams added seven rebounds and Bishop handed out six assists for the Colonials (13-14, 7-7 Atlantic 10 Conference). Ricky Lindo Jr. scored 10.

The Bonnies (13-15, 7-8) were led by Chad Venning with 22 points, eight rebounds and three blocks. Daryl Banks III added 18 points and Moses Flowers scored 15.

Adams buried a 3-pointer with 27 seconds left in OT to get the Colonials within 81-80. Kyrell Luc hit a jumper for the Bonnies with one second left in regulation to tie the game at 72 and force the extra period.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Wednesday. George Washington visits Rhode Island, while St. Bonaventure visits Davidson.

Didn't go our way, but it was a thriller. Here are the highlights from today's game 📽️ pic.twitter.com/5jevj7Fj51 — Bonnies Men's Basketball (@BonniesMBB) February 20, 2023