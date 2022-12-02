Late-game push leads Niagara women to victory

Angel Parker finished with 23 points, seven assists, six rebounds, and three steals. Aaliyah Parker added 14 points and 10 rebounds in the win.

LEWISTON, N.Y. — Niagara ended the game with a 7-0 run and defeated Monmouth 80-74 for its fourth straight win in Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference women's basketball action Saturday afternoon from the Gallagher Center.

Angel Parker came up with a big time inbound steal as Monmouth trailed by two, looking to tie or take the lead with just a few seconds left in the game.

Up next, Niagara will travel to Iona for the first meeting between the Gaels and Purple Eagles this season. The two teams will tip-off at 7 p.m. from the Hynes Center.