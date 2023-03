Niagara ousted by Iona in MAAC tournament

Led by Walter Clayton Jr.'s 22 points, the Iona Gaels defeated the Niagara Purple Eagles 71-59 in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Tournament.

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. — Walter Clayton Jr. had 22 points in Iona's 71-59 victory over Niagara men's basketball team on Friday night in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Tournament.

Clayton had six rebounds for the Gaels (27-7). Nelly Junior Joseph scored 16 points while going 7 of 11 and 2 of 3 from the free throw line, and added six rebounds.

Daniss Jenkins recorded 14 points and was 4 of 11 shooting, including 1 for 4 from distance, and went 5 for 6 from the line. It was the 13th straight victory for the Gaels.

Aaron Gray finished with 18 points for the Purple Eagles (16-15). Noah Thomasson added 15 points and three steals for Niagara. Braxton Bayless also had nine points and two steals.

