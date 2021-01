Kyle Lofton added 16 points for the Bonnies, and Dominick Welch chipped in 11 points and nine rebounds.

RICHMOND, Va. — Jaren Holmes registered 17 points as Saint Bonaventure edged past Richmond 69-66 on Saturday evening.

Blake Francis led the Spiders with 21 points.

Richmond was the Atlantic 10 Conference's favorite in the league’s preseason poll back in November.

The Bonnies were coming off a 63-57 loss at Rhode Island on Wednesday night.