BUFFALO, N.Y. — Frederick Scott scored all 22 of his points in the second half as Rider erased an 11-point halftime deficit to defeat Canisius 82-73 on Friday night.

Anthony Durham and Stevie Jordan added 14 points apiece for the Broncos (8-7, 3-0 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference), who won their first three league games for the first time in five years.

The Golden Griffins (5-10, 2-1) made 7 of 11 from 3-point range while Rider was 1 of 11 to open a 41-30 lead at the break. Scott (15), Jordan (4) and Durham (3) combined for the Broncs' first 22 points of the second half before Devine Eke's layup capped a 14-0 run to produce a 54-53 lead with 10:37 remaining.

The Broncs took charge with a 10-0 run for a 73-63 lead with 1:05 to play.

Rider missed all four of its 3-pointers but shot 63 percent in the second half while making 18 of 27 free throws. Scott was 7 of 8 from the field and 8 of 11 from the line in the second half.

Isaiah Reese had 21 points and Takai Molson 19 for Canisius, which was 4 of 18 from distance after the break while making 3 of 5 from the line.

Niagara Wins:

Marvin Prochet and Dominic Robb had double-doubles and Niagara held on for its first conference win of the season 95-90 over Iona on Friday night.

Prochet finished with 20 points and 10 rebounds, Robb had 13 points and 10 boards, and Raheem Solomon scored 18 for the Purple Eagles (8-8, 1-2 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference).

Niagara went on an 11-0 run to pull away to a 13-point lead just before the midpoint of the second half and the Purple Eagles led 85-75 on Greg Kuakumensah's dunk with 3:45 left.

Iona rallied with E.J. Crawford's back-to-back layups in the final minute and Asante Gist's 3-pointer with 16 seconds left pulling the Gaels within 93-90. Niagara's James Towns missed the front end of a one-and-one with 14 seconds left to give Iona a chance to tie, but Gist missed a 3-point attempt with four seconds left and Marcus Hammond made two free throws to cap the scoring for the Purple Eagles.

Crawford scored 23 and Tajuan Agee and Rickey McGill added 22 points each for the Gaels (4-10, 2-1).