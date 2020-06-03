LEWISTON, N.Y. — This certainly wasn't the way Greg Paulus envisioned his first year at Niagara. He came in as an assistant to Patrick Beilein, and just 15 days before the season opener, was named interim head coach then official head coach.

Beilein unexpectedly resigned after just seven months on the job, and before ever coaching a game with the Purple Eagles.

But despite the challenges, Paulus has managed to keep this team competitive, so much that they have a chance to clinch the No. 5 seed in the MAAC tournament which would give them a bye to the quarterfinals.

"You never know when opportunities are going to come," Paulus said.

And Paulus' approach seems to resonate with players.

"He just always wants feedback as well as we want feedback of how good of a player we are. He also wants to know what he needs to do better as a coach and he's open to different ideas from his players so that's very cool," sophomore guard Marcus Hammond said.

Granted, these weren't the expectations for the year coming into the season. But given the circumstances, it's far better than anyone could have imaged.

There are many examples of how this team has exceeded the expectations after everything that happened. Hammond was named MAAC player of the week twice and had two buzzer-beaters this season.

They also took down MAAC leading Saint Peter's last week and can now sweep the season series with Canisius in the regular season finale.