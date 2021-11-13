x
College

Harried scores 18 points, but Canisius falls to East Carolina

Armon Harried scored 18 points to lead the Golden Griffins, who will travel to No. 23 Saint Bonaventure for a 5 p.m. game Sunday at the Reilly Center.
Miami forward Sam Waardenburg (21) shoots against Canisius guard Armon Harried (11) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, in Coral Gables, Fla. (Matias J. Ocner/Miami Herald via AP)

GREENVILLE, N.C. — Brandon Suggs and Tristen Newton scored 14 points apiece as East Carolina defeated Canisius 83-71 in men's basketball.

Tremont Robinson-White added 12 points for the Pirates on Friday night, while Alanzo Frink and Brandon Johnson each had 11.

Armon Harried led the Golden Griffins with 18 points.

UP NEXT: Canisius (0-2) vs. No. 23 Saint Bonaventure (1-0)

Reilly Center, St. Bonaventure, New York; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 23 Saint Bonaventure hosts Canisius in an early season matchup. Canisius fell 77-67 at Miami in its last outing. Saint Bonaventure is coming off a 75-47 home win over Siena in its most recent game.

DID YOU KNOW: Saint Bonaventure went 2-1 in non-conference play, averaging 73 points and allowing 73 per game in the process.

