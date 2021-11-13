Harried scores 18 points, but Canisius falls to East Carolina

Armon Harried scored 18 points to lead the Golden Griffins, who will travel to No. 23 Saint Bonaventure for a 5 p.m. game Sunday at the Reilly Center.

GREENVILLE, N.C. — Brandon Suggs and Tristen Newton scored 14 points apiece as East Carolina defeated Canisius 83-71 in men's basketball.

Tremont Robinson-White added 12 points for the Pirates on Friday night, while Alanzo Frink and Brandon Johnson each had 11.

UP NEXT: Canisius (0-2) vs. No. 23 Saint Bonaventure (1-0)

Reilly Center, St. Bonaventure, New York; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 23 Saint Bonaventure hosts Canisius in an early season matchup. Canisius fell 77-67 at Miami in its last outing. Saint Bonaventure is coming off a 75-47 home win over Siena in its most recent game.