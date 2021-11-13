Harried scores 18 points, but Canisius falls to East Carolina

GREENVILLE, N.C. — Brandon Suggs and Tristen Newton scored 14 points apiece as East Carolina defeated Canisius 83-71 in men's basketball.
Tremont Robinson-White added 12 points for the Pirates on Friday night, while Alanzo Frink and Brandon Johnson each had 11.
Armon Harried led the Golden Griffins with 18 points.
UP NEXT: Canisius (0-2) vs. No. 23 Saint Bonaventure (1-0)
Reilly Center, St. Bonaventure, New York; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: No. 23 Saint Bonaventure hosts Canisius in an early season matchup. Canisius fell 77-67 at Miami in its last outing. Saint Bonaventure is coming off a 75-47 home win over Siena in its most recent game.
DID YOU KNOW: Saint Bonaventure went 2-1 in non-conference play, averaging 73 points and allowing 73 per game in the process.