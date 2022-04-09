D'Youville basketball turns 9-year-old's dream into a reality

A local 9-year-old who has dealt with his fair share of adversity early in life has overcome the odds and saw his basketball dream achieved this week.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — When dealing with any type of adversity, our passions in life can serve as the bright light and the medicine that we need in our day to day.

For one local 9-year-old, despite facing an uphill battle early in life, his dreams were turned into a reality this week.

Aiden Tojec-Aceved is a third-grader at St. Mary’s School for the Deaf. He has rheumatoid arthritis and alopecia. He is also deaf. Aiden's love for the sport of basketball outweighs all of his adversity.

"You can hear him from when the guys do good saying, 'Yeah!' cheering the team on," said his mother, Lori Mizaga. "He keeps saying, 'How many months until I turn 10? At 10 I can play basketball at Saint Mary's.' "

To keep that passion rolling, Aiden found the D'Youville men's basketball team. Or, maybe, the team found Aiden.

The 9-year-old has become another one of the guys. In fact, Saints head coach Earl Schunk has welcomed him on the bench during games, and in the huddle during practice.

"It's funny. During games, because Aiden gets very animated, he runs up and down the sidelines. I get busy during the game, so you will see he will try and run out there on the court during the game. One of our players sometimes has to grab him," Schunk said.

With his persistent effort of showing up every day with a smile, and a ton of energy, D'Youville teamed up with a nonprofit called Team Impact. The foundation connects kids with a serious illness and disabilities to local college athletic teams for life-changing outcome.

This week, Aiden had his. The Saints gave Aiden an offer letter and officially signed the 9-year-old to their program. Smiling ear to ear, filled with joy, Aiden put pen to paper and made it official by joining the Saints.

Aiden will now conduct practice with the coaching staff and continue to light up the sidelines with his presence, an opportunity that will impact his life well beyond the basketball court.

His mother Lori said, "With him being deaf, I think he has other things he has to overcome. With the years coming up he will face a lot of adversity. I love the fact that this is setting the foundation for him, and him feeling good about himself, and being accepted for who he is and how he looks at that. I just think it is phenomenal."