Dinkins scores 18, Canisius defeats Siena 66-62

Canisius head coach Reggie Witherspoon directs his team in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Florida State in Tallahassee, Fla., Monday, Nov. 19, 2018. (AP Photo/Mark Wallheiser)

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Tre Dinkins had 18 points in Canisius' 66-62 win against Siena on Sunday in men's basketball action.

Dinkins also contributed six rebounds for the Golden Griffins (5-12, 3-5 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). George Maslennikov added 14 points and had six rebounds. TJ Gadsden finished with 11 points.

The Saints (12-6, 6-1) were led by Michael Baer, who posted 15 points, eight rebounds and three blocks. Javian McCollum added 13 points, five assists and two steals, and Jackson Stormo finished with 12 points and six rebounds. The loss ended the Saints' seven-game winning streak.

Both teams next play Friday. Canisius visits Fairfield while Siena hosts Mount St. Mary's.

