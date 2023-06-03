Davidson beats Bonnies in Atlantic 10 tournament

NEW YORK — Desmond Watson had 17 points and Davidson beat the St. Bonaventure men's basketball team 65-54 on Wednesday afternoon in the Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament in Brooklyn.

Foster Loyer added 14 points while going 5 of 14 (2 for 7 from distance), and he also had eight rebounds and six assists. Sam Mennenga shot 5 for 12 from the field, including 1 for 4 beyond the arc to finish with 12 points, while adding eight rebounds.