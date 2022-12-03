Daemen women advance to 3rd round of D-II NCAA tournament

The Daemen Wildcats are moving on after knocking off Jefferson in the second round of the Division II NCAA tournament.

MANCHESTER, N.H. — The Daemen women's basketball team's Cinderella run through the Division II NCAA tournament is off to a hot start.

The eighth-seeded Wildcats defeated fourth-seeded Jefferson 70-52 on Saturday night, just a day after Daemen knocked off the 1 seed, Southern New Hampshire, in the East Region's opening round.

Katie Titus led all Wildcats with 34 points as Daemen now prepares for the third round. The Wildcats will take on seventh-seeded Pace at 7:30 p.m. on Monday night.

The winner of Monday night's game heads to the Elite 8 in Birmingham, Alabama, where the duration of the tournament will be held.