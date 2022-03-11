Daemen women upset top seed Southern New Hampshire in NCAA tournament's first round

Eighth-seeded Daemen pulled off the 70-59 upset over Southern New Hampshire and will face Jefferson in the regional semifinals on Saturday.

MANCHESTER, N.H. — The eighth-seeded Daemen women's basketball team pulled off the 70-59 upset over top-seeded Southern New Hampshire on Friday in the Division II NCAA East Regional first round.

Tiara Filbert had a game-high 27 points for the Wildcats, while Katie Titus added a double-double with 15 points and 12 rebounds.

The Wildcats trailed 25-23 at the half, but they started to heat up after the break, taking a 46-42 lead into the fourth quarter on the way to the win.

The upset is only the second time an 8 seed has beaten the top seed in region's history.

The Wildcats will move onto the regional semifinals to meet Jefferson on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.