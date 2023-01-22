Local college basketball roundup: Thomasson scores 20 as Niagara tops Saint Peter's 59-57

Thomasson made 9 for 15 shots with a 3-pointer. Sam Iorio finished with 15 points and eight rebounds.

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — Noah Thomasson scored 20 points and sank a jumper with nine seconds remaining to spark Niagara to a 59-57 men's basketball victory over Saint Peter's on Sunday.

Thomasson made 9 for 15 shots with a 3-pointer but hit just 1 of 6 from the free-throw line for the Purple Eagles (10-9, 5-5 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Sam Iorio finished with 15 points and eight rebounds.

Jaylen Murray led the way for the Peacocks (8-12, 3-8) with 16 points. Isiah Dasher added 12 points and seven rebounds, while Corey Washington scored 10.

NEXT UP: Up next for Niagara is a matchup Friday with Manhattan at home. Saint Peter's visits Mount St. Mary's on Saturday.

CANISIUS FALLS

Ike Nweke's 24 points helped Quinnipiac defeat Canisius 87-82 on Sunday.

Nweke had seven rebounds for the Bobcats (15-5, 6-3 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Paul Otieno added 14 points and had 10 rebounds. Luis Kortright recorded 11 points. It was the sixth win in a row for the Bobcats.

TJ Gadsden led the Golden Griffins (5-14, 3-7), finishing with 22 points and 11 rebounds. Tre Dinkins added 19 points and four assists and Jacco Fritz scored 12 points.

These two teams both play Sunday. Quinnipiac visits Iona while Canisius hosts Manhattan.

Back in the win column.



🟣🦅🏀 pic.twitter.com/eFfRH6sp00 — Niagara Basketball (@NiagaraMBB) January 22, 2023