College basketball: Niagara women roll past Siena

LEWISTON, N.Y. — The Niagara women's basketball team continued its strong push toward the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference tournament.

The Purple Eagles beat Siena 86-62 on Thursday night at the Gallagher Center.

Jade Rutledge led the way for Niagara with 13 points, while Ary Hicks added 12 points. All 13 Niagara players scored in the game.

After starting the year 1-8, the Purple Eagles have turned things around very impressively, winning their fifth straight game, and winning for the 15th time in their past 18 games.

They close the regular season Saturday at home against Mount St. Mary's.

Mount St. Mary's beat Canisus 55-44 on Thursday night.