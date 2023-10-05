Canisius signs hockey coach Trevor Large to multiyear extension

Large is entering his seventh year with the Griffs after leading the team to the AHA Tournament title and an NCAA Tournament appearance last season.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Canisius University hockey head coach Trevor Large is staying put with the Griffs.

The university announced Thursday it signed Large to a multiyear contract extension, though it did not announce the length of the contract.

Large is entering his seventh year with the Griffins, having led Canisius to an NCAA Tournament appearance and the AHA Tournament title last season.

Since taking over in April 2017, Large has compiled an 88-98-19 overall record.

“It has been an honor and a privilege to be the head hockey coach at Canisius for the past six seasons; my family and I are truly thankful for the opportunity to be part of the Canisius community,” Large said in a statement. “I am grateful for Canisius President Steve K. Stoute and Bill Maher’s continued belief in what we are building within our program.

"I am extremely fortunate and appreciative to be surrounded by a dedicated group of student-athletes, coaches, support staff and administrators that are all committed to making Canisius hockey something everyone who wears Blue and Gold can be proud of. It’s a great day to be a Griff!”