Canisius tops Marist to start new season, MAAC play

Malek Green scored 18 points and grabbed seven rebounds off the bench. Majesty Brandon added 16 points.
Credit: AP
Canisius head coach Reggie Witherspoon directs his team in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Florida State in Tallahassee, Fla., Monday, Nov. 19, 2018. (AP Photo/Mark Wallheiser)

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Malek Green scored 18 points and grabbed seven rebounds off the bench as the Canisius men's basketball beat Marist 81-72 to win its season opener Friday night at Koessler Athletic Center.

Majesty Brandon added 16 points and Jordan Henderson 15 for the Golden Griffins, whose season opener was also their first game in Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference play.

Marist was coming off a Sunday victory against Binghamton.

Canisius went 12-20 last year and finished 10th in the MAAC, though it swept the season series with Marist.

Before the season began last month, citing a positive COVID-19 test within its program, Canisius halted all team activity.

At the time, it was also revealed that coach Reggie Witherspoon had tested positive for COVID in October. He said he was asymptomatic. 

