Canisius' baseball season comes to an end

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Leadoff hitter Nik McClaughry hit a three-run home run, No. 8 hitter Blake Paugh had a pair of solo shots and Arizona stayed alive in the Coral Gables Regional with a 7-5 win over Canisius baseball on Sunday.

The Wildcats (38-24) play again Monday against the loser of Sunday's late game between Miami and Ole Miss.

Arizona got on the board with Chase Davis' two-run homer in the first. Paugh had his long balls in the third and seventh, which capped the scoring. McClaughry's blast in the fourth put the Wildcats on top 6-1 and he also sparkled on defense, starting a double play from his back.

TJ Nichols (6-4) picked up the win, giving up three runs on five hits in five innings. Quinn Flanagan retired the last four batters for his first four saves.

Mike DeStefano had three hits and scored two runs for the Golden Griffins (29-25). Chris Pouliot (8-4) took the loss, allowing the first three Arizona home runs.

On Saturday night, Yohandy Morales went 4 for 4 with three home runs and five RBIs, Jacob Burke hit a solo shot and No. 7 overall seed Miami beat Canisius 11-6 in the opening game of the Coral Gables Regional.

Morales gave Miami the lead for good with his third home run, a two-run shot to straightaway center that sparked a four-run seventh and made it 8-4. He reached base for the fifth time in five plate appearances with a walk, loading the bases in the eighth and later scoring on Zach Levenson's two-run single for an 11-5 lead.

Canisius (29-23) had its six-game win streak snapped. Mike DeStefano went 3-for-4 with a walk, an RBI and two runs scored for the Golden Griffins. Mike Steffan was 3-for-5 with a double and two RBIs and Trevor Henneman hit a solo homer.

CJ Kayfus, Burke, Levenson and Dorian Gonzalez Jr. had two hits apiece for the Hurricanes. Levenson and Gonzalez each added two RBIs.

The game — the first between the programs and the regional opener — originally was scheduled for noon Friday but was twice pushed back due to a tropical storm in the area.