Canisius Men's Basketball series against Rider postponed

The MAAC Men's Basketball schedule has been changed 110 times now, the conference says.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Canisius College Men's Basketball will see another cancelation this week due to COVID-19.

The Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference (MAAC) announced Tuesday that this weekend's Canisius series at Rider on Friday and Saturday has been postponed, and a new date is to be announced.

Canisius was among five men's basketball teams impacted by conference changes due to "COVID-19 disruptions."

