Canisius Men's Basketball series against Rider postponed

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Canisius College Men's Basketball will see another cancelation this week due to COVID-19.
The Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference (MAAC) announced Tuesday that this weekend's Canisius series at Rider on Friday and Saturday has been postponed, and a new date is to be announced.
Canisius was among five men's basketball teams impacted by conference changes due to "COVID-19 disruptions."
The MAAC Men's Basketball schedule has been changed 110 times now, the conference says.
Canisius now has three teams still to face due to postponements. On Sunday, Canisius announced the postponement of its Sunday game against Quinnipiac due to a positive COVID-19 test.